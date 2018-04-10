​​ ​
  3. China successfully launches Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites

China successfully launches Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites

A micro nano technology experiment satellite was also carried by a Long March-4C rocket into the orbit.

By: | Beijing | Published: April 10, 2018 4:38 PM
china, yaogan 31, remote sensing satellite, long march 4 China today successfully launched the first group of Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites into space, which will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests, according to media reports. (Reuters: Representational Image)

China today successfully launched the first group of Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites into space, which will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests, according to media reports. A micro nano technology experiment satellite was also carried by a Long March-4C rocket into the orbit.

It was the 271st mission for the Long March rocket family, the report said. The satellites will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests. China had launched the first ‘Yaogan’ series satellite, Yaogan-1 in 2006, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top