China: 40 primary students, teachers stabbed in primary school by a security guard

About 40 students and staff members of a primary school in China were stabbed by a security guard, official media reported on Thursday.
The incident happened at the school in Guangxi province, state-run China Daily said in a brief report.
Further details about the attack are awaited.
Knife attacks by disgruntled people have been taking place in different parts of China in the past few years.
The attackers targeted mainly kindergarten and primary schools besides public transport to vent their anger.
