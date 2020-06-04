  • MORE MARKET STATS

China: 40 primary students, teachers stabbed in primary school by a security guard

By: |
Published: June 4, 2020 10:22:48 AM

The incident happened at the school in Guangxi province, state-run China Daily said in a brief report.

China school stabbing, china primary school stabbingChina primary school stabbing latest news

About 40 students and staff members of a primary school in China were stabbed by a security guard, official media reported on Thursday.

The incident happened at the school in Guangxi province, state-run China Daily said in a brief report.

Related News

Further details about the attack are awaited.

Knife attacks by disgruntled people have been taking place in different parts of China in the past few years.

The attackers targeted mainly kindergarten and primary schools besides public transport to vent their anger.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. China 40 primary students teachers stabbed in primary school by a security guard
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Trump administration moves to block Chinese airlines from US
2Bus strikes roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan; 9 killed
3Minneapolis police face civil rights probe over George Floyd’s death