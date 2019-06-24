China says it ‘won’t allow’ G20 discussion on Hong Kong

The extradition bill and police reaction to the protests drew international criticism from rights groups.

China said on Monday it would not allow the G-20 nations to discuss the mass protests in Hong Kong during their summit this week, as US President Donald Trump plans to raise the issue during his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Japan. Hong Kong has been rocked by major protests over a bill that would allow people to be extradited to the mainland to face trial in courts controlled by the Communist party. It triggered violence when police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowds. The extradition bill and police reaction to the protests drew international criticism from rights groups.

Following historic protests, the Hong Kong government retracted plans to bring about the controversial law. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam also indefinitely suspended debate on the issue. But protesters are demanding that she formally withdraw the proposed changes to the extradition laws. Some also want Lam to resign. China said it would oppose any attempt by the US or any other country to raise the current civil strife in Hong Kong during G-20 summit on June 27-28 in Osaka, Japan. The issue is expected to be raised by Trump during his meeting with Xi as well as other G-20 members at the summit.

China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Zhang Jun said China will not allow the issue to be raised at the meeting. G-20 is a platform to discuss global economy issues. It focuses on the global trade finance and economic issues, he said. “One thing I can tell you, Hong Kong will not be discussed as an issue at the G-20 summit…we will not allow that scenario to happen,” he said. Hong Kong is a special region of China and no foreign country has the right to interfere in Hong Kong’s affairs, he said. Asked what if Trump raises the issue, he said, “Hong Kong affairs are purely internal affairs of China… we don’t allow any country or any individual to interfere in Hong Kong in anyway”.