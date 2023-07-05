scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

China says it resolutely opposes US military sales to Taiwan￼￼￼

“The United States has ignored China’s core concerns, violently interfered in China’s internal affairs and deliberately pushed up tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” spokesperson Tan Kefei said in a statement.

Written by Reuters
Updated:
china
"The United States has ignored China's core concerns, violently interfered in China's internal affairs and deliberately pushed up tensions in the Taiwan Strait," spokesperson Tan Kefei said. (Representational image: Reuters)

China resolutely opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and has lodged stern representations to Washington, China’s defence ministry said on Wednesday. “The United States has ignored China’s core concerns, violently interfered in China’s internal affairs and deliberately pushed up tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” spokesperson Tan Kefei said in a statement.

Also Read

The U.S. State Department had approved the potential sale of ammunition and logistics support to Taiwan in two separate deals valued at up to $440 million, the Pentagon said last week.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 10:12 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS