China says happy to see progress made on US-North Korea summit

China’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that it was happy to see that progress had been made on the US-North Korean summit.

China’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that it was happy to see that progress had been made on the U.S.-North Korean summit. The ministry said in a statement posted on its official WeChat account that it viewed the meeting between the United States and North Korean leaders as key to achieving denuclearisation and lasting peace on the Korean peninsula.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore, marking a complete reversal after he had cancelled the unprecedented summit eight days ago.