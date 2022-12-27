China reopens borders as it comes out of international isolation

China, after facing a huge backlash nationwide, for its strict zero-covid policy, has announced that it will scrap quarantine rules for international travellers from January 8, 2023. China has decided to come out of international isolation and reopen its border after nearly three years, reported PTI.

As per earlier China’s previous measures to curb Covid-19, international passengers travelling from abroad, had to stay in quarantine in government accommodation for at least two weeks. The time period was later decreased to 5 days including three days of observation. China’s National Health Commission(NHC) later stopped publishing daily covid cases bulletin.

According to NHC, COVID-19 management will be reduced from Class A to B, and it will be shifted in the categories of less severe disease like dengue fever from next month. Since 2020, Covid-19 has managed the top tag of category ‘A’ infectious disease along with cholera and plague as per South China Morning post based in Hong Kong. The country will be cancelling all inbound quarantine rules for all the international travellers from 8th of January, 2023, PTI report stated.

The Omicron variant was not as deadly as the Delta strain which was the reason behind the huge death toll across the world, as per the officials. Authorities have been directed to strictly implement stringent curbs like isolation, lockdowns and quarantine in order to stop the disease from spreading. Closed contacts with the affected person should also have been treated under the same rule.

People who are infected on the borders and along with the ones who may get infected might have to be quarantined subject to the incubation period.

Coronavirus disease Covid-19 was first originated in Wuhan city of China in December 2019 before it turned into a major global public health crisis.