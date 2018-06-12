​​​
  3. China praises Trump-Kim summit as historic; urges ‘full denuclearisation’

China praises Trump-Kim summit as historic; urges ‘full denuclearisation’

China today praised the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as historic and called for "full denuclearisation" to resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula.

By: | Beijing | Published: June 12, 2018 12:10 PM
Trump Kim summit, donald trump, kim jong un, north korea, US, Singapore summit,full denuclearisation The fact that the two leaders “can sit together and have equal talks has important and positive meaning, and is creating a new history,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters. (Reuters)

China today praised the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as historic and called for “full denuclearisation” to resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula. The fact that the two leaders “can sit together and have equal talks has important and positive meaning, and is creating a new history,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters. “The crux of the peninsula nuclear issue is a security issue. The most important, difficult part of this security issue is for the United States and North Korea to sit down to find a way to resolution via equal talks,” Wang said.

“Resolving the nuclear issue, on the one hand of course is denuclearisation, full denuclearisation. At the same time, there needs to be a peace mechanism for the peninsula, to resolve North Korea’s reasonable security concerns.” Beijing is Pyongyang’s sole major ally and main trading partner, but it has backed a slew of United Nations sanctions to punish the North over its nuclear and missile tests. Despite tensions, the Cold War-era allies have sought to mend ties recently, and Kim borrowed an Air China plane to travel to the landmark summit in Singapore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top