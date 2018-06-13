China plays important role in Korean Peninsula situation: UN

The United Nations has said that China has played an important and positive role in the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The United Nations has said that China has played an important and positive role in the situation on the Korean Peninsula.”China has an important part to play in the situation on the Korean Peninsula and it has played a positive role,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at a daily news briefing on Tuesday. The UN chief has hailed Tuesday’s historic summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea as “an important milestone”, Xinhua reported. US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un concluded their meeting in Singapore by signing a statement covering issues that included a pledge from the North Korea to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.