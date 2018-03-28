China, North Korea steal American thunder! Xi Jinping-Kim Jong-un realpolitik ominous for Donald Trump

Beijing : In this March 27, 2018, photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping sought to portray strong ties between the long-time allies despite a recent chill as both countries on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, confirmed Kim’s secret trip to Beijing this week. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (AP/PTI)

It could have been the photo-op of the century. Not anymore. China has stolen the moment US President Donald Trump would have cherished or bragged about for years.

On March 8 this year, Trump had accepted an invitation from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The invitation had come as a diplomatic shock in the tense Korean peninsula. Trump accepting the North Korean invitation, months after threatening Kim with “fire and fury”, was also no less than a surprise.



Trump-Kim summit would have likely resulted in the start of the end of tensions over North Korean nuclear weapons programme. There could be a twist in the tale after Kim’s surprise visit to China.

The Western world has always been irked by China-North Korea ties. Despite sanctions from the US and others, North Korea has survived, thanks to China and claims to have built missiles that can hit the American mainland.

The unexpected meeting of Chinese president Xi and Kim betrays the new world order where the US is no longer the numero uno dominant power centre of the world.

Chinese state daily Global Times on Wednesday described the relationship between North Korea and China as “unusual” but “mutually dependent” and the two countries have “stood together through all the miseries in Asia’s history”. The “mutually dependent” part of this description tells a lot about the meeting.

Xi and Kim have met amid looming trade wars between the US and China. The US is considering to invoke a law, which is reserved for US national emergencies, to launch a crackdown on investments made by the Chinese in “sensitive” technologies. The US president had last week proposed tariff on Chinese goods worth $60 billion. China had reacted to this, saying it was not afraid of a trade war.

With Xi-Kim meet, China has given a clear signal to the US that it cannot try to arm-twist North Korea or Kim and Beijing needs to be given a seat at any negotiating table.

For Kim, meeting with the Chinese president will give North Korea a confirmed and open backing of an old ally if Trump abandons talk plan and opts for military action. Xi-Kim bonhomie certainly doesn’t bode well for the US President.