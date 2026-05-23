A massive gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China has become one of the country’s deadliest mining disasters in recent years, with the death toll rising sharply to 90, as reported by Reuters.

The explosion happened late Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, situated in Shanxi province, which is China’s largest coal-producing region. A total of 247 workers were underground at the time of the blast.

Chinese state media initially reported that only eight deaths and dozens were trapped underground. However, Reuters later reported that the toll had went to 90, though authorities did not explain the reason behind the sudden increase in the number of fatalities.

What happened at the coal mine?

As per a report by the Associated Press and Xinhua, more than 200 miners were safely to the surface, but rescue teams continued operations on Saturday as some workers continued to be trapped underground. Ap reported that many of the injured were affected by toxic gas after the explosion.

Local emergency authorities have said that the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Significance of Shanxi to China’s coal industry

Shanxi province is considered the backbone of China’s coal sector. As per AP, the province produced around 1.3 billion tons of coal last year, which is nearly one-third of China’s total coal production.

The province has hundreds of thousands of miners and continues to be heavily dependent on coal extraction despite China’s push toward cleaner energy sources.

Although China has lessened the mining fatalities over the past two decades through stricter safety norms, Reuters highlighted that gas explosions and flooding incidents still take place in underground mines.

The Liushenyu disaster is now being considered one of China’s deadliest mine accidents in the past decade.

Xi Jinping’s reaction to the tragedy

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on authorities to “spare no effort” in rescue and medical operations, as reported by Reuters.

Xi has also ordered a full probe into the cause of the blast and demanded accountability for those responsible.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang also called for accurate public information and strict action against those found guilty.

Reuters reported that executives related to the company operating the mine have already been detained as the investigation continues.

The sharp rise in the death toll within hours has raised concerns about the scale of the disaster and underground rescue conditions.