A Chinese university with close links to the country’s military purchased two of Nvidia‘s powerful H200 artificial intelligence (AI) chips despite being on a US export blacklist, according to a Reuters investigation.

Northwestern Polytechnical University bought the two processors in October for 874,700 yuan, or around $123,000, according to a procurement record dated October 21 on its website. The purchase was made for the university’s management school through a Chinese technology supplier, Shaanxi Bosuan Network Technology, rather than directly from Nvidia.

Washington has placed the university on its Entity List, which restricts its access to certain American goods and technologies, reported Reuters. Export licence applications for controlled technology supplied to the institution generally face a policy of denial.

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Reuters also found that the university had obtained access to Nvidia processors through rented computing services. Five contracts with Chinese companies covered computing capacity that included H200 and other Nvidia chips. This allowed university departments to use powerful processors without necessarily owning the hardware.

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The investigation comes amid renewed scrutiny of the US government’s decision to permit certain H200 chip exports to China on a case-by-case basis from January 2026. These permissions do not remove the separate restrictions on organisations such as Northwestern Polytechnical University.

Reuters said it reviewed 26 Chinese procurement and corporate records from 2026. The records showed that several universities and research institutions had purchased restricted Nvidia processors or rented access to computing services using them.

How did blacklisted Chinese university obtain Nvidia H200 chips?

Northwestern Polytechnical University purchased two H200 processors in October through Shaanxi Bosuan Network Technology, according to the procurement record reviewed by Reuters. The contract was worth 874,700 yuan, equivalent to around $123,000.

The H200 is one of Nvidia’s most powerful AI processors. It can support the training and operation of advanced AI models, which require substantial computing power to process large datasets and perform complex calculations.

The chip is subject to US export controls. Although the Trump administration began allowing some H200 exports to China on a case-by-case basis in January 2026, that policy did not remove restrictions on organisations on the US Entity List.

Northwestern Polytechnical University is among those institutions. Based in Xi’an in northwestern China, it is part of a group known as the Seven Sons of National Defense, universities with links to China’s defence sector and military research.

The university conducts research in areas including military aircraft, missiles and satellites. The US Commerce Department added it to the Entity List in 2001, citing concerns about its alleged involvement in missile proliferation and military research.

Washington tightened restrictions in 2019, making licences for exports of controlled American technology to the institution subject to a policy of denial in most circumstances.

The Entity List identifies foreign organisations that the US government considers a national security or foreign policy concern. American companies generally need licences to export, re-export or transfer controlled goods and technology to listed entities. The restrictions depend on the product and transaction.

The university’s purchase through a domestic supplier raises questions about how restricted technology can reach listed organisations. However, the procurement record does not establish how the supplier obtained the processors or whether an American export-control violation occurred.

The original source of the two H200 chips have not been determined yet. The university, Nvidia and the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) have not issued any official statements yet regarding the issue.

How did the university access Nvidia chips without buying them?

The university also obtained computing capacity through service contracts. Procurement records showed that its cybersecurity school awarded two seven-month contracts in January for access to servers containing eight H200 chips each, reported Reuters.

One contract was worth 441,700 yuan and the other 441,000 yuan. The services covered work including AI model fine-tuning and reinforcement-learning training.

Fine-tuning involves adapting an existing AI model for a particular task or area of knowledge. Reinforcement learning trains a model using feedback on its actions and results.

The cybersecurity school also rented access to servers containing eight Nvidia A100 processors and eight A800 processors, both subject to US export restrictions covering exports to Chinese entities.

In April, another university institute purchased computing services requiring at least 24 A100 chips, reported Reuters. The contract was worth 375,000 yuan and covered structural and fluid-dynamics simulations.

The records named several Chinese technology suppliers but provided limited information about the original source of the processors and the physical locations of the rented servers.

This creates a different enforcement challenge from tracking direct hardware sales. An institution can obtain computing power through a service provider without taking ownership of the underlying chips.

The records reviewed by Reuters do not establish where all the rented servers were located or how the processors reached the suppliers.

Which other Chinese institutions obtained restricted Nvidia chips?

Besides Northwestern Polytechnical University, several other universities and research organisations including Shenzhen University, Wuhan University of Technology purchased had purchased restricted Nvidia processors or rented access to computing services powered by them, Reuters said.

The records included the following transactions:

Institution Nvidia chips or services Reported transaction Shenzhen University Three H100 processors Purchased for 769,800 yuan in September Wuhan University of Technology Server containing an H100 processor Purchased for 355,000 yuan in June Wuhan University of Technology Four A100 processors Purchased for 344,000 yuan Beihang University Four A800 processors Purchased for 489,000 yuan in April University of Chinese Academy of Sciences H800 and A800 computing services Suppliers named in procurement notices published in July and September Public institution in Shenzhen Six A100 chips Procurement award worth 484,800 yuan in January

Beihang University is another member of the Seven Sons of National Defense group and has links to China’s aerospace and defence industries. Its research includes military aviation and space programmes.

One procurement announcement involving the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences listed access to H800 computing capacity at 10 yuan per chip-hour. This arrangement allowed the institution to pay for computing access rather than purchase the processors.

The findings show that Chinese institutions have used different arrangements to access Nvidia computing power, including direct chip purchases, servers containing restricted processors and rented computing services.

Why are Nvidia chip purchases a concern for US?

Advanced AI processors can support both civilian and military research. Universities and research institutions can use them to develop language models, conduct medical research and run complex scientific simulations.

Similar computing capabilities can also support intelligence analysis, military planning, autonomous systems and weapons research.

This dual-use potential is central to Washington’s concerns about advanced semiconductor exports to China. US lawmakers have argued that access to powerful American processors could help Chinese institutions strengthen military capabilities.

The issue has also brought Nvidia and its chief executive, Jensen Huang, under scrutiny. Huang has argued that continued American chip sales to China would help preserve US technological leadership and keep Chinese customers dependent on American technology.

His position has faced opposition from lawmakers who favour tighter restrictions. Three Republican congressional committee chairmen have requested a briefing with Huang on November 18 over his reported contacts with an alleged Chinese intelligence operative, Reuters reported.

The US administration has introduced safeguards for H200 exports permitted under its January 2026 policy. These rules aim to prevent blacklisted organisations and military end-users from accessing chips remotely.

Reuters has previously reported other routes through which restricted Nvidia processors have reached Chinese customers. These include chips embedded in servers manufactured by companies such as Super Micro Computer, Dell and Gigabyte and sold through domestic resellers.

Reuters has also documented an underground market for restricted Nvidia processors, with chips reportedly entering China through overseas inventories and intermediaries in third countries.

In a separate report last week, Reuters said small quantities of H200 chips had reached China through indirect routes even as Beijing withheld approval for large-scale imports.

Restricting direct chip exports may not be sufficient if institutions can obtain computing capacity through local suppliers and rented servers.

However, the procurement records do not establish that every transaction violated US law. They also do not identify the original source of all the processors or confirm where the rented servers operated.