China limps towards living with COVID as Beijing, Shanghai back to work

China is one of the last country to consider treating covid-19 as endemic. Two biggest cities of China, Beijing and Shanghai have started to live with the coronavirus as millions of covid 19 cases have been reported from across the country, Reuters reported.

Recently, China President’s Xi Jinping discarded the zero covid policy as result of major protests in the country. Several signs in China hints at life becoming back to normal. Subways of Beijing and Shanghai were jam packed and on the other hand traffic was also there as people started reporting back to the office. Huge crowds were seen on weekends at the commercial area of Bund to enjoy the winter festive season. Long queues were also seen at the Beijing’s Universal studio as well at Shanghai Disneyland for rides.

The containment norms which were adopted by China have slowed the $17 trillion economy to its lowest growth rate ever. As a result, the decision affected the global supply chain and trade business.

According to analysts, the economy will be hampered in the short term too, as the Covid-19 wave has directly affected the workforce, resulting in manufacturing disruption before bouncing back next year.

China raised eyebrows worldwide when it declared that they will only count deaths which are caused by pneumonia or respiratory failure. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that a record surge was reported in the Covid-19 cases across the nation but zero deaths were reported for continuously six days through Sunday.

The country’s healthcare management is under tremendous stress, workers have been asked to continue doing their task even when they are not well. Assistance has been taken by the retired medical workers and they have been restated to work, reported Reuters.

Covid-19 infection would hit its peak in early January, more surge in cases is also expected as there will be increase in travel activity because of New Year celebrations, Health officials in the southeastern Jiangxi province said as per state media report. They added that covid-19 waves of infections may last three months more and there is a chance that 80% people of the province’s 45 million inhabitant can suffer from the contagious disease.