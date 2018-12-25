China launches telecommunication technology test satellite

Beijing Time by a Long March-3C carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Reuters)

China successfully launched the number 3 telecommunication technology test satellite on Tuesday. The satellite was launched at 0:53 a.m. Beijing Time by a Long March-3C carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The satellite was developed and produced by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Xinhua news agency reported. There have been 296 Long March rocket missions.