China, Japan, S.Korea reaffirm commitment to dialogue over N.Korea

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday after a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
China, Japan and South Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue to resolve the North Korea issue, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday after a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The three leaders were meeting in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.