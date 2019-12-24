China, Japan, S.Korea reaffirm commitment to dialogue over N.Korea

By: |
Published: December 24, 2019 9:52:11 AM

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday after a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

China, Japan, South Korea, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, North Korea issue, Moon Jae-in, Shinzo AbeThe three leaders were meeting in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu. (Reuters photo)

China, Japan and South Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue to resolve the North Korea issue, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday after a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The three leaders were meeting in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. China, Japan, S.Korea reaffirm commitment to dialogue over N.Korea
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1EU charts path for ‘challenging’ post-Brexit UK deal
2Argentina – Economy and debt challenges before Alberto Fernandez, and what lies ahead
3Pakistan government denies permission to Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad