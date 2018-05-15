China expresses concern over situation in Gaza

China today expressed serious concern over the violent clashes in the Gaza Strip that left dozens of Palestinians dead and called on both Israel and Palestine to exercise restraint. (Reuters)

China today expressed serious concern over the violent clashes in the Gaza Strip that left dozens of Palestinians dead and called on both Israel and Palestine to exercise restraint. Israeli forces killed 59 Palestinians during clashes and protests along the Gaza border against the US embassy opening in Jerusalem, in the deadliest escalation of violence since 2014. China is seriously concerned about the confrontations that caused mass casualties and opposes violent action targeting civilians, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told media here today.

“We have called on both Israel and Palestine, especially the Israeli side, to keep restraint to avoid further escalation of tensions,” Lu said. He said the issue of Jerusalem’s status and ownership is highly complicated and sensitive. “The Chinese side holds that in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions, peace talks between Palestine and Israel should be resumed as soon as possible and the final status of Jerusalem should be settled through dialogues,” he said.

China supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, and supports the establishment of a fully sovereign, independent State of Palestine based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, he said. China stands ready to work with relevant parties of the international community to make contributions to the final proper settlement of the Palestine issue.