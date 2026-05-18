A strong earthquake shook southwest China’s Guangxi region early Monday morning, killing two people and forcing thousands to leave their homes as rescue teams rushed to the affected areas. According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the quake hit at 12.21 am local time at a depth of 8 kilometres.

The 5.2 magnitude quake struck near the city of Liuzhou, causing panic among residents in the middle of the night. Authorities said more than 7,000 people were evacuated while emergency crews continued search and rescue operations. Chinese state media reported that several people are still missing.

ALSO READ India’s manufacturing exports gain foothold in newer markets in FY 26

5.2 magnitude earthquake hits southwest China

According to state broadcaster CCTV, at least 13 buildings collapsed after the earthquake struck. Rescue workers were sent to damaged areas soon after the tremors were felt. Videos and images from the affected areas showed damaged buildings, debris scattered across roads.

State news agency Xinhua said four people were taken to the hospital. Officials added that none of them suffered life-threatening injuries. Authorities confirmed that two people had died in the quake.

The regional earthquake relief headquarters in Guangxi activated a Level-III emergency response at around 2 am. Firefighters, police officers, and emergency rescue teams were quickly sent to the quake-hit region to help with rescue and relief work.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management and the office of the State Council earthquake relief headquarters later activated a Level-IV emergency response. A special work team was also dispatched to the affected area to support local authorities.

Railways inspected after transport disruption fears

Railway authorities warned that transport services in the region could face disruptions as inspections were being carried out on rail infrastructure. Officials said teams were checking tracks and other railway facilities to make sure they were safe after the earthquake. State media, however, reported that communication networks and essential services were still functioning normally in the affected areas.

Power lines, water supply, gas services and road traffic were all operating as usual, according to authorities. Meanwhile, large-scale evacuations were carried out across parts of Liuzhou as officials tried to keep people away from damaged structures and possible aftershocks.