China defends WHO, lashes out at US move to withdraw

The US departure from the organization "undermines the international anti-epidemic efforts, and in particular has a serious negative impact on developing countries in urgent need of international support," Zhao said.
China on Wednesday defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the US decision to withdraw from the UN body.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the move was “another demonstration of the US pursuing unilateralism, withdrawing from groups and breaking contracts.”
WHO is “the most authoritative and professional international institution in the field of global public health security,” Zhao said at a daily briefing.
The US departure from the organization “undermines the international anti-epidemic efforts, and in particular has a serious negative impact on developing countries in urgent need of international support,” Zhao said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.