  • MORE MARKET STATS

China defends WHO, lashes out at US move to withdraw

By: |
Published: July 8, 2020 4:42 PM

The US departure from the organization "undermines the international anti-epidemic efforts, and in particular has a serious negative impact on developing countries in urgent need of international support," Zhao said.

WHO is "the most authoritative and professional international institution in the field of global public health security," Zhao said.WHO is “the most authoritative and professional international institution in the field of global public health security,” Zhao said.

China on Wednesday defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the US decision to withdraw from the UN body.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the move was “another demonstration of the US pursuing unilateralism, withdrawing from groups and breaking contracts.”

Related News

WHO is “the most authoritative and professional international institution in the field of global public health security,” Zhao said at a daily briefing.

The US departure from the organization “undermines the international anti-epidemic efforts, and in particular has a serious negative impact on developing countries in urgent need of international support,” Zhao said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. China defends WHO lashes out at US move to withdraw
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1China opens security office in Hong Kong to implement controversial law; foreign firms concerned
2Pakistan court rejects petitions challenging construction of first Hindu temple in Islamabad
3China, US trade tit-for-tat visa curbs over Tibet