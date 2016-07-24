​​ ​
  China cannot easily solve debt problem, but no systemic risks: Finance Minister Lou Jiwei

China's finance minister Lou Jiwei warned on Sunday that the government cannot easily step in to solve debt problems, but that China does not have systemic regional debt risks despite a few corporate defaults.

By: | Chengdu | Published: July 24, 2016 3:38 PM

 

Lou was speaking at the conclusion of the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

Lou was speaking at the conclusion of the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.
He said the country would take steps to prevent risks involving strategically important financial institutions, and implement both demand-side and supply-side policies – but rely mainly on supply-side reform.

