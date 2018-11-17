China begins reconstruction of Sino-Nepal friendship bridge damaged in 2015 quake

By: | Published: November 17, 2018 3:53 PM

Chinese authorities have commenced the reconstruction of the Sino-Nepal "friendship bridge" that links the Himalayan nation with Tibet and was damaged in the massive 2015 quake.

Chinese authorities have commenced the reconstruction of the Sino-Nepal “friendship bridge” that links the Himalayan nation with Tibet and was damaged in the massive 2015 quake. The earthquake that struck Nepal on April 25, 2015 severely damaged the bridge in Rasuwagadhi along the Nepal-China road, that had been a major trading route between Kathmandu and Tibet.

Nepal and China signed an agreement on June 21 this year and the Chinese authorities started work on the bridge that will replace the earthquake-damaged bridge in Rasuwagadhi border.

The new bridge is being constructed just five metres north-east from the damaged bridge.  Chief District Officer of Rasuwgadhi, Krishna Paudel said the construction work of the bridge started on Chinese side a few days ago.

The construction of the bridge that is an important link to China would complete by May 2019, according to officials.

