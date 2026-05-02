In a major court ruling, China settled a labour dispute in favour of a human employee instead of siding with artificial intelligence at a time when the booming technology is increasingly replacing the global workforce due to cost-cutting and other issues.

Ahead of its April 30 ruling, the Hangzhou Intermediate People’s Court heard an employee termination case involving a senior tech worker who said his employer wanted to demote him after AI’s introduction into the company’s workflow. Banning companies from firing employees solely to replace them with AI alternatives, accompanied a set of “typical examples of protecting the rights of AI enterprises and workers” in the lead-up to May 1st’s International Workers’ Day.

The Chinese court ruling especially sent a reassuring message to workers worried about job protection, while companies worldwide have simply chosen to double down on automation and AI tools. This conscious choice, which has sparked massive layoffs across the corporate board—especially among those aligning themselves with the “Big Tech” identity—has particularly sent shockwaves across firms, including Meta, Amazon, Oracle, and many others.

Here’s all about the Chinese employee vs AI case that set a precedent amid mass layoff reports.

All about the techie case that got AI-driven layoffs banned in China

The Chinese court ruling in question was linked to an AI-related tech company that fired a senior techie after refusing to pay a higher compensation requested by the employee. The Hangzhou Intermediate People’s Court in Hangzhou has since ruled against the company, upholding a lower-level court’s decision that the job dismissal was unlawful, as stated by the State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China.

In an official press release citing details of the file released by the court, the State Council Information Office identified the employee’s surname as ‘Zhou.’ The senior techie joined the unspecified AI-related company in November 2022 as a quality assurance supervisor with a monthly salary of 25,000 yuan (about $US 3,640). His responsibilities included matching user queries with large language models and filtering illegal or privacy-violating content to ensure accurate output by AI models.

However, his role was later usurped by AI large language models, as the company tried to demote Zhou to a lower-level post with a significantly lower salary of 15,000 yuan per month. The employee held his ground and refused the low-level position, which ultimately prompted the company to terminate his contract altogether, citing organisational restructuring and reduced staffing needs.

Zhou was also offered a severance package of about $43,000, which he contested to seek higher compensation through arbitration. Consequently, the arbitration panel ruled in favour of Zhou, branding the dismissal as unlawful and supporting his claim for additional compensation.

Unsatisfied with the result, his company filed a lawsuit with a district court in Hangzhou in August 2025, eventually appealing to the Hangzhou Intermediate People’s Court as well.

Thereafter, the intermediate court found that the ground cited for Zhou’s termination didn’t constitute a “major change in the objective circumstances,” which generally alludes to major events like the company’s relocation or mergers, according to the official press release. The ruling also stated that the company had failed to prove that the contrary had become impossible to perform.

On top of that, the court countered Zhou’s reassignment marked by a substantial pay cut.

“Wang Xuyang, a lawyer from Zhejiang Xingjing law firm, noted that the ruling clarified an important principle: while companies may benefit from AI-driven efficiency gains, they must also bear corresponding social responsibilities. AI replacement, notably, does not automatically justify terminating a labor contract,” stated the Chinese State Council Information Office.

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Major Chinese ruling AI-driven layoffs amid mass US terminations

According to official data highlighted by the country’s State Council Information Office, China’s core AI industry surpassed 1.2 trillion yuan in 2025, featuring more than 6,200 related enterprises. It further noted that penetration of next-generation intelligent terminals and agents in the Asian country is expected to exceed 90% by 2030.

Such increasingly AI-focused figures have only amplified fears of “abusive AI replacement” among the human workforce. “Technological progress may be irreversible, but it cannot exist outside a legal framework,” said Wang Tianyu, a researcher with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, adding that safeguarding workers’ rights demands forward-looking institutional design.

Consequently, while it has been repeatedly argued that AI adoption should not be employed as a pretext for layoff, employees have equally been pushed to adapt to the changing AI-driven landscape by upgrading their skills.

As opposed to the recent Chinese court ruling, the US government has joined other major enterprises in stepping up its AI strategy. Just this week, US officials announced that the Pentagon had entered several agreements with Google, OpenAI, Amazon, Microsoft, SpaceX, Oracle, Nvidia, and the start-up Reflection to make “lawful operational use” of AI technology.

“These agreements accelerate the transformation [of] the US military as an AI-first fighting force,” the Pentagon said. “Access to a diverse suite of AI capabilities from across the resilient American technology stack will give warfighters the tools they need to act with confidence and safeguard the nation against any threat.”

Meanwhile, as tech titans in the US continue to slash jobs amid AI disruption, US tech employment suffered its worst start to the year in 2026 since 2023. According to executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas’ report published this month, AI is increasingly being blamed for job cuts, as the first months of the year saw 52,050 tech layoffs, marking a 40% jump from the same period last year.

In March, AI topped the list of reasons employers gave for tech layoffs, accounting for 15,341 of the firings, or 25% of the total.

“Companies are shifting budgets toward AI investments at the expense of jobs. The actual replacing of roles can be seen in technology companies, where AI can replace coding functions,” said Andy Challenger, chief revenue officer at Challenger, Gray & Christmas. “Other industries are testing the limits of this new technology, and while it can’t replace jobs completely, it is costing jobs.”