  • MORE MARKET STATS

China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws

By: |
March 30, 2021 11:51 AM

China's top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong's constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the makeup of the city's legislature.

hong kong electionsThe Standing Committee of the National People's Congress passed the amendments on the final day of a two-day session, the official Xinhua News Agency said. (Photo source: AP)

China’s top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kong’s constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the makeup of the city’s legislature.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress passed the amendments on the final day of a two-day session, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Related News

It did not immediately provide any details of the changes to Annexes I and II of the Basic Law, which has governed Hong Kong since the former British colony was returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Chinese officials have said the committee that selects Hong Kong’s leader would had the added power of choosing ”a fairly large proportion” of the legislature. They have not said how many seats that would be. The Legislative Council, as the body is called, will be expanded from 70 to 90 seats.

The changes are expected to reduce the proportion of members who are directly elected. Currently, half the legislature is chosen in direct elections. The Election Committee will also be expanded from 1,200 to 1,500 members.

The full National People’s Congress rubber-stamped a proposal in early March that authorized the Standing Committee to amend the Basic Law. The next step is for Hong Kong to revise its election laws and hold an election under them.

Under the changes, a committee will also be established to review the qualifications of candidates for office in Hong Kong to ensure the city is governed by patriots, in the language of the central government.

The political opposition in Hong Kong which has advocated for more democracy, not less ? sees the changes as part of a broader effort to keep them out of office.

In part, it comes down to the definition of patriots. The opposition has tried to block legislation by filibustering a key legislative committee for months and disrupting legislative proceedings.

Beijing, which prioritizes political stability, sees these actions as unduly interfering with the governing of Hong Kong and wants to keep these actors out of government.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Reacting to bloody coup, US suspends trade deal with Myanmar
2Canal service provider says container ship in Suez set free
3Suez Crisis over? Giant container ship Ever Given ‘partially refloated’, say local reports