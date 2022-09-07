China: AI-powered humanoid robot named CEO of company

A Chinese metaverse company has appointed a robot as its CEO! Yes, you read it right. It may sound straight out of a Sci-Fi movie but it is true. Chinese company, NetDragon Websoft develops and operates multiplayer online games and also makes mobile applications.

Recently, the Chinese gaming company announced the appointment of its new CEO ‘Ms. Tang Yu’. And…the CEO is an AI-powered virtual humanoid robot. Tang Yu has been appointed as the CEO of the company’s principal subsidiary, Fujian NetDragon Websoft. It has become the world’s first robot to hold an executive position.

Reportedly, as CEO, Tang Yu will be at the forefront. It will take care of the company’s organizational and efficiency departments. Interestingly, Tang Yu will be responsible for overseeing operations at the company. The organisation is valued at nearly $10 billion.

The CEO will streamline process flow, enhance the quality of work tasks, and improve the speed of execution, the company said in a press release and added that it will also serve as a real-time data hub and analytical tool to support rational decision-making in daily operations. Tang Yu will help in enabling a more effective risk management system.

Reportedly, the robot is expected to play a critical role in the development of talents and ensure a fair and efficient workplace for all employees. The company believes AI is the future of corporate management, and the appointment of Ms. Tang Yu represents the organisation’s commitment to truly embrace the use of AI to transform the way it operates its business.

Interestingly, in 2017, Jack Ma (Alibaba founder and chairman) proclaimed that in 30 years, a robot will likely be on the cover of Time Magazine as the best CEO.

According to media reports, the company will continue to expand on its algorithms behind Tang Yu to build an open, interactive, and highly transparent management model.

Technology is moving really fast!