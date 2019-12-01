China accuses UN rights chief of inflaming Hong Kong unrest

By: |
Published: December 1, 2019 6:54:26 AM

The U.N. commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, wrote in an opinion piece Saturday in the South China Morning Post that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's government must prioritize ``meaningful, inclusive'' dialogue to resolve the crisis.

Hong Kong unrest, China, UN rights chief, Geneva, Carrie Lam, Carrie Lam government, latest news on hong kongThe U.N. commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, wrote in an opinion piece Saturday in the South China Morning Post that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s government must prioritize “meaningful, inclusive” dialogue to resolve the crisis. (Reuters photo)

China has accused the U.N. high commissioner for human rights of emboldening “radical violence” in Hong Kong by suggesting the city’s leader conduct an investigation into reports of excessive use of force by police. The U.N. commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, wrote in an opinion piece Saturday in the South China Morning Post that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s government must prioritize “meaningful, inclusive” dialogue to resolve the crisis.

She urged Lam to hold an “independent and impartial judge-led investigation” into police conduct of protests. It has been one of key demands of pro-democracy demonstrations that have roiled the territory since June. China’s  U.N. mission in Geneva says Bachelet’s article exerts pressure on the government and will “only embolden the rioters to conduct more severe radical violence.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. China accuses UN rights chief of inflaming Hong Kong unrest
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1“It’s time for a change—one spearheaded by Afghan women”, says Zakia Wardak, advocate for gender inclusion in Afghanistan
2JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to face trial for terror financing charges on December 7
3Three minors stabbed in The Hague shopping street as people hunted bargains on Black Friday