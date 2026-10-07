The 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai for their work on asymmetric organic synthesis. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the laureates on Wednesday, recognising the two scientists “for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis.”

Kagan and Soai have been recognised for discoveries that advanced the understanding of how chemical reactions can produce molecules with a specific three-dimensional structure. Their work focuses on non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis, which have contributed to the development of methods for producing chiral molecules. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the award honours their discovery of these effects in asymmetric organic synthesis. (More details to follow)