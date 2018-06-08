Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef and TV host, found dead

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement.

Celebrity chef and renowned television host Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61, CNN said on Friday. Bourdain was the host of CNN’s food-and-travel-focused “Parts Unknown” program. The report said that the cause of death was suicide. “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement.

“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” the statement said further. Bourdain was touring France for a shoot for his award-winning CNN series “Parts Unknown.” Bourdain was found dead by his close friend Eric Ripert.

