The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams scheduled for March 5 and 6, 2026, will not be held as planned in several Middle East countries.

The decision was taken after tensions in the region increased following attacks by the United States and Israel on targets in Iran. Reports said the strikes included an attack that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran later carried out retaliatory strikes.

Exams postponed in several middle east countries

Because of the uncertain and tense situation, CBSE decided to postpone the exams to ensure the safety of students and exam staff. In its official statement, the board said the decision was taken after reviewing the situation in parts of the Middle East and keeping students’ safety as the top priority. Students in the affected countries will be informed about the new exam dates later.

According to Circular-2 issued on March 3, 2026, the exams have been postponed for students in the following countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, along with Iran.

Key Details For Students And Parents

Rescheduling: New dates for the postponed exams will be announced later.



Future exams: CBSE will review the situation again on March 5, 2026, to decide whether exams from March 7 onwards will go ahead.

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, asked students to stay in touch with their schools and keep checking official CBSE updates. The circular has also been shared with Indian ambassadors in the affected countries and with the Consul General of India in Dubai to ensure proper communication.

Earlier as well, CBSE had postponed the Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for March 2, saying the new dates would be announced later and that the situation would be reviewed again before deciding on upcoming exams.

Rising conflict in west asia

On Saturday afternoon, the United States and Israel launched missiles and attack drones at several locations in Tehran. Hours later, Iran confirmed that Khamenei had died in the strike. Iran responded with attacks targeting Tel Aviv and other places in Israel, along with American military bases and facilities across the region. Some civilian and energy sites in nearby countries were also hit, including an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia and a luxury hotel in Dubai.

The conflict has raised fears that more countries in West Asia could get involved. There are also concerns about global energy supplies after Iran reportedly shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a key route through which about 20 million barrels of crude oil pass every day.