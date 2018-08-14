Watch video: Car crashes into UK Parliament building, hits barriers; number of pedestrians injured

Police said they could not immediately say whether it was a terrorism-related incident or not. “We’re still trying to piece it together,” a spokeswoman said.

A number of people were injured after a car collided with security barriers outside London’s parliament building on Tuesday and a man who drove the vehicle was arrested, police said. “The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it,” London’s police force said in a statement on Twitter. Footage on social media showed heavily armed police response units arriving at the scene, with the area outside the parliament building in central London cordoned off.

In March 2017, Khalid Masood, 52, killed four people on nearby Westminster Bridge before he stabbed to death an unarmed police officer in the grounds of parliament. He was shot dead at the scene.

Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) August 14, 2018

It was the first of five attacks on Britain last year which police blamed on terrorism.