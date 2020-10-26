  • MORE MARKET STATS

Can’t ‘entertain’ the idea of Donald Trump winning, makes me ‘sick to my stomach’: Hillary Clinton

October 26, 2020 9:35 PM

Clinton had lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, despite winning nearly three million more votes.

Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US Presidential Elections, US Presidential Elections 2020, White House, US polls 2020, new York TimesHillary Clinton, who is also the former First Lady, asserted that Trump does not have any boundaries at all. (Reuters file photo)

US’ former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says she cannot “entertain” the idea of President Donald Trump winning the 2020 election and it makes her “sick to my stomach” to think there could be four more years of abuse and destruction of Americans institutions and lessening of US leadership if Trump is re-elected. Clinton, 73, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, 77, despite winning nearly three million more votes, said, in his abuse of power the Republican leader, if re-elected, would be aided and abetted, “sadly”, by both elected and appointed officials.
“Look, I mean, I can’t entertain the idea of him winning…It would cause cognitive dissonance of a grave degree,” Clinton said in an interview with The New York Times.

“It makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we’d have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions, and damaging of our norms and our values, and lessening of our leadership, and the list goes on. But there’s no doubt that he would do everything he could to attack and punish anyone who was, in his view, an adversary,” she said. In the November 3 presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, 77, will challenge incumbent President Trump.

“One of the most important accomplishments that I hope we see in this election is a Democratic Senate, where that would be the check that we would need against further abuse of power,” Clinton said. Clinton, who is also the former First Lady, asserted that Trump does not have any boundaries at all and “I don’t think he has any conscience. He’s obviously not a moral, truthful man. So he will do whatever he can to lift himself up. And remember, as I said, he lives with this specter of illegitimacy. He knows more about how he got really elected than we still do. Hopefully, we’ll learn more in the years ahead.”

To a question on whether she would want a job in a Biden administration, Clinton replied in the negative. “No, I don’t want a job. I just want to be able to exhale. I mean, I want Biden and Harris elected. I’ve spent a lot of time talking to Kamala, and I think she’s going to be terrific. I can’t wait for her to be there. I think that’s a huge step forward,” she said, adding that she will do everything she possibly can do to help them be successful, “because that’s really the most important thing now.”

