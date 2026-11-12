Cancer, Alzheimer’s, heart disease and mental illness could become problems of the past in less than 10 years, according to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. He believes artificial intelligence (AI) could help scientists make medical discoveries that have remained out of reach for generations.

” Cancer, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, mental illness, these will be relics of the past in, I think, less than a decade,” Amodei said, speaking in a 42-minute video released on November 10 as part of Anthropic‘s investor roadshow

These are not rare medical conditions. They affect millions of people and their families across the world. Despite years of research, several of them remain among the biggest challenges facing modern medicine.

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Amodei believes AI could change that by helping researchers find answers to some of medicine’s most difficult questions.

“I think if we do this right, we can create an age of miracles where humanity is able to solve problems that have eluded us for millennia,” he said.

Amodei says AI could bring an ‘age of miracles’

The Anthropic CEO said AI could bring an “age of miracles”, provided companies developing the technology take its risks seriously. He said the benefits of AI would depend not only on how powerful these systems become but also on whether the companies building them can earn people’s trust.

“I think if we do this right, we can create an age of miracles where humanity is able to solve problems that have eluded us for millennia,” he said.

Amodei is not the only major technology leader making such predictions. Elon Musk and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis have also spoken about how AI could change the future of healthcare.

Hassabis has suggested that AI could reduce a decade of drug discovery work to just a few weeks. He has also spoken about the possibility of reaching an “end of disease” or finding cures for all diseases within the next decade.

He has pointed to Google’s AlphaFold as an example of how quickly AI can advance scientific research. The technology has mapped more than 200 million protein structures, giving scientists access to information that could otherwise take years to uncover.

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Musk has also made big promises about AI and healthcare. He has claimed that AI could eventually give everyone access to the same level of medical care that the President of the United States receives.

However, there is a major difference between what technology leaders believe AI can achieve and what people working in drug development think is actually possible.

Anthropic CEO says AI companies must get the risks right

While speaking about the possibilities of AI, Amodei also stressed the need to deal with the dangers that come with the technology.

He said companies must understand and manage these risks while continuing to develop useful AI products and build businesses that can survive in the long run.

“And I believe that the company which gets the risks right will also be the company that has the license to operate that society trusts and society believes can build the benefits in the right way,” Amodei said.

He added that AI developers must address the different ways in which the technology could go wrong while making sure they continue to build useful products and sustainable businesses.

His comments come as AI companies compete to develop more powerful systems and expand their use across different industries.Healthcare is one area where AI could bring major changes, particularly in medical research, detecting diseases and developing new treatments.

Anthropic prepares for Nasdaq listing

Amodei’s remarks come as Anthropic prepares for its expected stock market debut on the Nasdaq.

According to the company’s announcement, Anthropic plans to offer 825 million shares of Class A common stock. Of these, 801,351,354 shares will be sold by the company, while existing shareholders will sell the remaining 23,648,646 shares.

The company has set an expected price range of $70 to $78 per share and has applied to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ‘ANT’.

(Amodei’s prediction is his personal estimate, not one backed by any medical study or clinical trial. Even Anthropic’s investor prospectus takes a more cautious view, saying AI could bring cures for major diseases within reach. Experts also warn that diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s are too complex to be cured across the board within just 10 years. AI may speed up research, diagnosis and treatment, but that does not guarantee a cure.)