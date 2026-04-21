Canada has brought in a major new immigration law that could affect nearly 30,000 people who filed asylum claims. The new law, called the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act or Bill C-12, received Royal Assent on March 26, 2026. With that final approval, the bill officially became law.

The changes bring stricter rules for people asking for refugee protection in Canada. Officials say the goal is to reduce pressure on the asylum system, stop misuse of refugee pathways, and strengthen border security.

IRCC data suggests a large number of affected people are former international students. Many had entered Canada on study permits and later filed asylum claims when other pathways to stay became harder.

Canada’s new Bill C-12 may make around 30,000 asylum claims ineligible

One of the biggest changes is a new one-year deadline. According to IRCC, under the law, people who entered Canada on or after June 24, 2020, must usually file their asylum claim within one year of their first entry into the country.

If they apply after that one-year period, their claim may now be considered ineligible for a full hearing before the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB). This means many people may lose the chance to present their case in an oral hearing before an independent tribunal.

Canadian officials have said the one-year clock is based on a person’s first time entering Canada after June 24, 2020. Even if someone later left Canada and came back, the first entry date may still be used when deciding eligibility.

Rules apply retroactively

A major point of concern is that the changes are being applied retroactively. The new rules apply to claims made on or after June 3, 2025, even though the law itself was passed in March 2026. Because of this, people who believed their claims were already valid may now face new problems under the updated system.

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IRCC sending letters to around 30,000 people

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has started sending what are known as “procedural fairness” letters, according to CBC News. These letters warn recipients that their refugee claims may now be ineligible under the new rules.

People receiving the letters are being given 21 days to respond. They must submit new evidence, explain their situation, or choose to leave Canada voluntarily. According to IRCC, if they do not respond in time or fail to satisfy officials, removal proceedings could begin. That short deadline has added to the stress many families are already facing.

Lawyers say options are limited

Immigration lawyers say many affected people may only be offered a Pre-Removal Risk Assessment, known as PRRA. This is a more limited paper-based review rather than a full tribunal hearing. Lawyers say it can be much harder to remain in Canada through this route compared with a regular refugee hearing.

PRRA can still offer protection in some cases, but it usually comes with fewer appeal rights than a regular refugee hearing.

The impact may not stop with migrants. Many of the affected claimants are currently working under open work permits while their cases are pending. They are employed in front-line sectors such as logistics, food processing and hospitality, industries that are already struggling with worker shortages.

Employers fear sudden removals could deepen labour gaps, especially in Ontario and British Columbia, where many claimants live and work.

Official updates and guidance are available through the Government of Canada and IRCC websites.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

