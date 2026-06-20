Canada has brought in tougher hate crime laws through its new Combatting Hate Act, Bill C-9, which officially became law this week. Along with stronger protections against hate-motivated crimes and intimidation, the legislation also addressed a long-standing concern raised by Hindu groups by referring to the Nazi symbol as the “Hakenkreuz” rather than the “Swastika,” a sacred symbol in Hindu, Jain and Buddhist traditions.

The law received Royal Assent on June 18 and will come into force on July 18, 2026. It introduces new measures to protect people targeted because of their religion, race, ethnicity or identity, while giving law enforcement clearer powers to deal with hate-related offences.

Announcing the development, Canada’s Justice Minister and Attorney General Sean Fraser said the changes come at a time when hate crimes are increasing across the country. “As hate continues to rise in Canada, communities have been calling for stronger protections against hate crimes. Those protections are now law,” Fraser said.

New protections for places of worship and community spaces

One of the biggest changes under the new law is that it will now be a criminal offence to intimidate or block people from accessing places where communities gather. The protections apply to places of worship, schools, community centres and other locations primarily used by identifiable groups.

The government says the measure is designed to ensure people can attend religious services, educational institutions and community events without fear of harassment or intimidation. “We’ve seen synagogues struck by gunfire, places of worship vandalised or burned, and people being targeted in their own communities. That is unacceptable. We cannot allow that kind of hate to become normal in Canada,” Fraser said.

New restrictions on hate and terrorism symbols

Another major provision makes it a criminal offence to wilfully promote hatred against an identifiable group through the public display of certain hate and terrorism-related symbols. The law specifically targets symbols that are principally used by or associated with terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code, two Nazi symbols and a noose.

Before Bill C-9, Canada’s Criminal Code contained four hate propaganda offences. The new legislation adds a fifth offence covering the wilful promotion of hatred through the public display of specified hate and terrorism symbols.

The government also repealed an older “good faith religious opinion” defence that existed for certain hate propaganda offences.

Hindu group welcomes the legislation

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) welcomed the passage of Bill C-9 and described it as an important step forward for communities facing religious hate. According to CoHNA, Hindu Canadians have experienced a growing rise in religious hatred and intimidation in recent years and view the new protections as an important safeguard.

The organisation said it successfully advocated for the legislation to refer specifically to the Nazi symbol as the “Hakenkreuz” rather than using the term “Swastika.” According to the group, the swastika remains a sacred symbol of peace and auspiciousness in Hindu, Jain and Buddhist traditions, making accurate terminology important when drafting laws.

“Honouring the ask from our community, on December 9, 2025, the Committee voted to replace the inaccurate terminology with the historically precise term Nazi Hakenkreuz,” CoHNA wrote.

“I am pleased that the House of Commons Justice Committee unanimously supported our shared position that the proposed Combatting Hate Act clearly distinguish between the unlawful display of the Nazi Hakenkreuz and the swastika,” said Mark Sandler of the Alliance of Canadians Combatting Antisemitism (ALCCA), which had taken an early position on the bill. “We hope that the federal political parties will work collaboratively to ensure that the legislation moves forward with all the amendments we have proposed. Our communities deserve no less.”

The Ottawa City Committee has officially approved the ‘Safe Access to Social Infrastructure Bylaw,’ establishing a 50-meter safe zone around the entrance and exit of schools, childcare centers, hospitals, and crucially: places of worship. Ottawa’s new “bubble zone” bylaw is set… pic.twitter.com/ayVYAByTHl — CoHNA Canada (@CoHNACanada) April 19, 2026

Hate-motivated crime becomes a specific offence

The law also makes hate-motivated crime a distinct criminal offence. According to the government, the change will ensure such acts are more clearly condemned under the Criminal Code and that offenders are held accountable for targeting people because of their identity.

For the first time, the Criminal Code will also include a legal definition of “hatred.” The law defines hatred as: “an emotion of an intense and extreme nature that is clearly associated with vilification and detestation.”

The government says this definition is based on principles already established by the Supreme Court of Canada and used by courts across the country.

Hate crimes have more than doubled

The government cited recent data showing why stronger protections were needed. Between 2018 and 2024, police-reported hate crimes in Canada more than doubled.

Among religiously motivated hate crimes reported in 2024, Jewish communities accounted for 70% of incidents, while Muslim communities accounted for 17%. The data also showed that Black Canadians remained the most frequently targeted group in race- or ethnicity-based hate crimes, representing 37% of such incidents in 2024.

Government says freedom of religion remains protected

The federal government stressed that the law does not criminalise religious beliefs, sermons or peaceful expression. Officials said the legislation was shaped through consultations with faith groups, community leaders, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.

The government emphasised that the law does not: