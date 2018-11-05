Canada: One dead in plane crash near Ottawa

November 5, 2018

The pilot of a small passenger plane has died after colliding with another aircraft and crashing into a field near the capital Ottawa, officials said.

car, car accidentThe pilot of the Cessna aircraft, who was flying alone, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pilot of a small passenger plane has died after colliding with another aircraft and crashing into a field near the capital Ottawa, officials said. Police said the exact circumstances of the accident in Carp, Ontario, around 30 kilometres west of Ottawa, early Sunday remained unknown.

The pilot of the Cessna aircraft, who was flying alone, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second plane, a turboprop Piper PA-42, was rerouted to Ottawa’s international airport, where it landed safely, a Transport Canada spokesperson told AFP, adding that the incident was under investigation.

CBC reported the Piper pilot told air traffic controllers the Cessna struck from below and damaged his landing gear. Neither that pilot nor his one passenger were injured, emergency services said.

