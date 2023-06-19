Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead on Sunday outside a gurdwara in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia province. In India, he was one of the most-wanted terrorists. He carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head. Nijjar was found dead inside a car with bullet wounds in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib.

Quoting preliminary information, the officials said Nijjar was shot by two unidentified assailants. He died on the spot. According to the officials, when his body was being moved from the scene by the Canadian police, a group of Sikhs raised pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans.

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a resident of Bharsinghpur village in Jalandhar, Punjab.

He was the head of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey city.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was one of the most-wanted terrorists in India. He was allegedly involved in terror activities in the country.

In July 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on information leading to Nijjar’s arrest in connection with an attack on a Hindu priest in Jalandhar in 2021.

The reward announcement came nearly three weeks after the NIA filed a charge sheet against Nijjar and three others in connection with the attack.

According to the NIA, in India, Nijjar was also promoting the secessionist and violent agenda of the pro-Khalistan group ‘Sikhs for Justice’.

According to an order by the Punjab government in 2020, in Nijjar’s native village (Bhar Singapura, Jalandhar district) a total of 11 kanal and 13.5 marlas of land belonging to him was seized.

(With inputs from PTI)