Canada, Australia announce Covid restrictions on air passengers coming from China

Governments of different countries across the world are mulling or imposing restrictions on fliers from China as Covid-19 cases overwhelmed the nation following its Zero-Covid rules. Authorities around the world have cited lack of information from China regarding the Covid cases and new variants. World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked China to share more data on the Covid situation like genetic sequencing, disease impact including hospitalisations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and deaths.

Canada for Covid tests

The Canadian authorities planned that people flying from China, Hong Kong and Macao would be required to test negative for COVID-19 before leaving for Canada. The Covid restrictions will apply to all air passengers aged two and older from the three countries. It will begin on January 5, the Canada government said in a news release Saturday, reported AP.

The Canadian government said that the new testing norm is applied in the face of a spike in the cases of Covid-19 in China and given the limited epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data available on these cases. “People will be required to provide a negative Covid-19 test report to the airline, taken no more than two days before boarding a flight to Canada,” said the Canadian authorities.

According to the release issued by the government, the test can be either molecular, such as a PCR test, or an antigen test from a telehealth service or an accredited laboratory or testing provider, reported AP.

The filers who are tested Covid positive more than 10 days before their departure, but not more than 90 days, will have to provide the airline with proof of their positive test instead.

Australia: Covid test for Chinese visitors

Australia took the decision that Covid testing for travellers from China is mandatory amid a rapidly developing situation.

Australia has decided to follow the position of countries across Asia, North America and Europe to introduce measures amid the absence of clear information about the Covid situation in China, said Australian Health Minister Mark Butler, reported ANI.

“The broad consensus among all of the jurisdiction’s chief health officers is there is no immediate public health threat to Australians,” he was quoted as saying by The Australian newspaper, reported ANI.

The report added that there is mandatory pre-departure Covid testing for those who travel from China, which will begin on January 5.

This development happened immediately after Canada joined the list of countries which have made the Covid-19 test mandatory for air travellers coming from China owing to a massive surge in virus infections after the country rolled back its Zero-Covid guidelines.

Italy, Spain and several other countries also announced to introduce precautionary measures in the face of a spike in Covid cases in China.

Meanwhile, India also made the RT-PCR test mandatory for fliers coming from five countries including China.