Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang‘s future at the world’s most valuable chipmaker has come under scrutiny after he admitted to having an affair with a business executive who is reportedly suspected of passing information to China. The company’s board has launched an investigation into the matter, raising questions about whether Huang can continue leading the technology giant.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia, is widely credited with turning the company into a global leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. Under his leadership, Nvidia became the world’s most valuable company, while Huang emerged as one of the most influential figures in the technology sector.

However, his personal life is now drawing attention after he admitted on Sunday to having an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed, a company that is an Nvidia customer.

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The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials believe Alice Huang was passing information to Beijing. Nvidia’s board is investigating whether Jensen Huang was targeted as part of a foreign intelligence operation.

The development has left the company facing a difficult question: Can Nvidia afford to lose the man who played such a major role in its rise?

While some investors and technology leaders believe Huang is too important to the company to be replaced, others say his position could become difficult to defend if the investigation finds that his personal conduct exposed Nvidia to risks.

Donald Trump backs Jensen Huang, says he is an ‘honorable guy’

US President Donald Trump has publicly expressed support for Huang, praising his contribution to Nvidia and saying he hopes everything is fine.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump said, “He’s done such an incredible job. He’s a fine person, in my opinion.”

Asked whether he wished he had acted on intelligence suggesting that the woman Huang had an affair with was a spy, Trump said he did not think so.

“No, I don’t think so,” Trump said, adding that he considered Huang “an honourable guy”.

“I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it,” the president added.

Trump had presented Huang with the National Medal of Science in October, recognising his contribution to the technology industry.

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Gavin Baker says Huang should remain Nvidia CEO

Gavin Baker, managing partner and chief investment officer of Atreides Management, believes Huang should continue leading Nvidia.

Baker, who said he has known Huang for nearly 30 years, defended the CEO in a post on X on Sunday. He said he did not believe Huang would knowingly act against the interests of the United States or Nvidia.

“The only thing he has ever said to me about China is the absolute importance of keeping the American hardware ecosystem, led by Nvidia, ahead of China. That’s it,” Baker wrote.

“I have never known him to be anything other than patriotic and deeply pro-American,” he added.

Baker argued that Nvidia’s approach towards China supports US national security interests rather than working against them.

He said Huang has consistently supported providing China with less powerful versions of Nvidia’s chips. According to Baker, removing Huang from his position could actually benefit China.

“I’m not sure what China hoped to gain from this espionage operation given they are restricting sales of Nvidia GPUs inside of China but it is worth considering that having Jensen removed as the CEO of Nvidia might serve China’s own national security goals,” Baker wrote.

Ben Thompson says Nvidia cannot easily replace Huang

Ben Thompson, founder of Stratechery, also backed Huang, arguing that he is central to Nvidia’s success and difficult to replace. He said the company should investigate the matter and strengthen its internal checks but maintained that Huang should remain CEO unless there is clear evidence that he acted against US interests.

“I do not subscribe to the idea that anyone could do his job; there are great men, and Huang is one of them,” Thompson wrote. He added that “absent evidence of any sort of clear betrayal of U.S. interests”, it would be in the country’s interest for Huang to continue leading Nvidia.

Gary Black doubts Huang will remain Nvidia CEO

Gary Black, managing partner of The Future Fund, has a different view. He believes Huang could eventually be forced out of the company.

“I doubt Jensen Huang will be able to remain as $NVDA CEO,” Black wrote on X on Sunday.

He said that while Huang may not have committed a crime or civil wrong, questions about his judgment and conduct could create problems for his position.

“While Huang has not committed any crime or tort, his code of conduct and judgment will be called into question which will likely result in his removal by the NVDA Board,” Black wrote.

However, Black also pointed out that Nvidia does not appear to have an obvious replacement for Huang within its existing leadership.

Speaking to Business Insider, he said the company could look outside for a new chief executive or appoint a board member as an interim CEO.

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Ryan Fedasiuk expects wider political fallout

Ryan Fedasiuk, a senior fellow at the Foundation for American Innovation, a technology think tank, believes the controversy could have consequences beyond Huang’s personal life.

He argued that the affair could become part of a larger political problem for Nvidia in Washington, particularly because of the company’s business dealings with China.

“I don’t believe this personal affair will remain an isolated event,” Fedasiuk wrote on X on Monday.

“I also don’t believe it can be separated from the company’s broader PR crisis in DC: selling advanced chips to China, including through unscrupulous measures,” he added.

Fedasiuk said the matter could attract attention from US lawmakers because the woman involved in the affair was connected to one of Nvidia’s customers.

“I don’t see how it’s possible for him to survive,” he told Business Insider.

Dan Ives says controversy is a ‘black eye’ for Huang

Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives, said the controversy could damage Huang’s reputation and trigger congressional scrutiny. Calling it a “black eye moment for Jensen”, he warned that it could lead to multiple congressional inquiries. However, Ives said investors largely expect Huang to remain CEO, although they are factoring in the possibility of his exit following the board’s investigation. He added that investors’ belief that Huang is difficult to replace remains a concern for Wall Street.

Prediction markets put odds on Huang’s possible exit

While technology leaders and investors remain divided over Huang’s future, prediction market platforms have already started allowing users to trade on whether he will leave Nvidia.

Platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket have introduced contracts linked to the possibility of Huang resigning or being removed from his position.

One Kalshi contract, which asks when Huang will leave as Nvidia CEO, has attracted more than $266,000 in trading volume.

Traders have put the chances of his departure before January 2029 at 54%. The probability of him leaving before January 2028 stands at 52%, while the odds of his departure before July 2027 are 33%.

Another Kalshi market has attracted around $2,500 in trading volume. It puts the chances of Huang testifying before Congress by next January at 46%. The probability rises to 79% by next July.

Polymarket has also introduced a contract on when an announcement about Huang’s resignation or removal could be made.

The market has attracted more than $305,000 in trading volume. Traders currently put the chances of an announcement by the end of this year at 16%, rising to 22% by the end of March 2027.

The platform is also offering contracts linked to Huang’s personal life. Around $159,000 has been placed on the possibility of a divorce by March 2027, with the current odds standing at 23%.

Nvidia shares fall as board investigates Huang

The prediction markets opened after Nvidia confirmed that its board was investigating the matter.

Huang acknowledged to the company’s board that he had an intimate relationship with a business executive who was reportedly identified by US intelligence officials as a Chinese spy.

Nvidia shares have fallen nearly 10% since Monday morning, adding to concerns among investors as the controversy continues.

Note: Prediction markets allow users to trade on the likelihood of events across sports, politics and weather. They gained attention during the 2024 US presidential election and last week’s midterms, when their forecasts broadly matched the results. However, they have also got some major predictions wrong, including the Texas governor’s race and South Carolina’s Senate race, where they favoured Republicans but Democrats won. An unexpected result in Brazil’s presidential election also raised questions about their accuracy. Now, traders are using these platforms to bet on whether Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will remain in his position.