California bar shooting: Gunman among 13 dead, says Sheriff’s office

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Eric Buchow told the CBS affiliate in Los Angeles that there were “multiple fatalities” in the shooting and the gunman was dead inside the crowded venue in the upscale residential suburb of Thousand Oaks. (Reuters)

(More details are awaited.)