California bar shooting: Gunman among 13 dead, says Sheriff’s office

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 5:03 PM

A gunman who opened fire in a southern California bar and dance hall late Wednesday killing several people is dead, the sheriff's office said.

California bar shooting, US bar shooting, California bar shooting toll, latest news on California barVentura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Eric Buchow told the CBS affiliate in Los Angeles that there were “multiple fatalities” in the shooting and the gunman was dead inside the crowded venue in the upscale residential suburb of Thousand Oaks. (Reuters)

A gunman who opened fire in a southern California bar and dance hall late Wednesday killing several people is dead, the sheriff’s office said. Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Eric Buchow told the CBS affiliate in Los Angeles that there were “multiple fatalities” in the shooting and the gunman was dead inside the crowded venue in the upscale residential suburb of Thousand Oaks.

(More details are awaited.)

