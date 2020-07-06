Bubonic plague scare: Russia cracks down on marmot hunting near its border with China, Mongolia

By: |
Published: July 6, 2020 10:36 PM

Bubonic plague scare: The bubonic plague, known as the “Black Death” in the Middle Ages, is a highly infectious and often fatal disease that is spread mostly by rodents. Bubonic plague outbreaks have become increasingly rare.

Bubonic Plague Bubonic Plague in Russia, China, Bubonic Plague in China, deadly disease in china, Bayannur, COVID-19 in Beijing, latest news on Bubonic Plague, Bubonic Plague news, Bubonic Plague marmot meat, marmot, rodent, black death, bubonic plague alert, Russia, Mongolia, Inner Mongolia, Khovd, Altai, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, marmot hunting, Rospotrebnadzor, Black Death Bubonic plague FILE PHOTO: Two marmots meet at the entrance of their lair in Yushu, west China’s Qinghai province July 28, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Russia said on Monday it had stepped up patrols to stop people hunting marmots near its border China and Mongolia after the countries reported possible cases of bubonic plague, which can be carried by the animals.

Authorities in Bayan Nur, a city in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, issued a warning on Sunday after a hospital reported a suspected case of the deadly disease.

Related News

The Chinese region forbade the hunting and eating of the large rodents and asked the public to report any suspected cases, as well as any sick or dead marmots.

Neighbouring Mongolia also reported two cases of bubonic plague linked to people eating marmot meat in its western Khovd province last week.

Authorities in Russia’s Altai region, which borders Kazakhstan, China and Mongolia, said officials were patrolling the area to enforce a ban on hunting marmots and to warn people about the dangers, TASS news agency reported.

The local branch of Rospotrebnadzor, the consumer health watchdog, said the cases across the border did not pose a threat to people in Altai, TASS reported.

The bubonic plague, known as the “Black Death” in the Middle Ages, is a highly infectious and often fatal disease that is spread mostly by rodents. Bubonic plague outbreaks have become increasingly rare.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Bubonic plague scare Russia cracks down on marmot hunting near its border with China Mongolia
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus outbreak: Donald Trump-connected lobbyists reaped windfall in COVID-19 boom, says report
2Donald Trump attacks China, says it has ’caused great damage’ to US and rest of the world
3Nepal’s ruling communist party’s meet to decide PM KP Sharma Oli’s future deferred again