title-bar

British PM Theresa May announces her resignation over Brexit row

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2019 3:41:46 PM

Theresa May will continue as caretaker PM to oversee the state visit of US President Donald Trump.

theresa may resigns, thérésa may brexit, theresa may news, brexit, brexit row, theresa may, brexit news, brexit deal, brexit date, brexit delay, theresa may resigns today, theresa may resigns 2019, theresa may resigns as pmBritish PM Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that she would quit as Conservative Party leader on June 7, after she failed to convince her ministers on revised strategy over her plans on United Kingdom’ s leaving the European Union. Her exit is likely to bring a new leader to power, who is likely to push for a more decisive Brexit divorce deal. The leadership contest would begin the following week.

May will continue as caretaker PM to oversee the state visit of US President Donald Trump, who will be visiting in early June.

“I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist party on Friday, 7th June so that a successor can be chosen,” May said, while her voice broke up with emotion, outside 10 Downing Street.

May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership, who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit vote, steps down with her central pledges – to lead the United Kingdom out of the bloc and heal its divisions – unfulfilled.

May came to power in the turmoil that followed the Brexit vote. Her stepping down from the top post leaves her central pledges unfulfilled – to lead the United Kingdom out of the EU and heal its divisions.

“I will shortly leave the job that has been the honour of my life to hold. The second female prime minister, but certainly not the last. I do so with no ill will but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love,” May said.

The departure of the British PM is likely to deepen the Brexit crisis. Experts are of the view that the new leader would want a more decisive split, which will raise the chances of a confrontation with the European Union and a snap parliamentary polls.

The new leader will come to power amid expectations of a tougher Brexit deal. Earlier, the European Union had said that it will not renegotiate the Withdrawl Treaty it sealed in November.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. British PM Theresa May announces her resignation over Brexit row
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition