British PM Theresa May announces her resignation over Brexit row

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that she would quit as Conservative Party leader on June 7, after she failed to convince her ministers on revised strategy over her plans on United Kingdom' s leaving the European Union. Her exit is likely to bring a new leader to power, who is likely to push for a more decisive Brexit divorce deal. The leadership contest would begin the following week. May will continue as caretaker PM to oversee the state visit of US President Donald Trump, who will be visiting in early June. "I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist party on Friday, 7th June so that a successor can be chosen," May said, while her voice broke up with emotion, outside 10 Downing Street. May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership, who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit vote, steps down with her central pledges - to lead the United Kingdom out of the bloc and heal its divisions - unfulfilled. May came to power in the turmoil that followed the Brexit vote. Her stepping down from the top post leaves her central pledges unfulfilled - to lead the United Kingdom out of the EU and heal its divisions. "I will shortly leave the job that has been the honour of my life to hold. The second female prime minister, but certainly not the last. I do so with no ill will but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love," May said. The departure of the British PM is likely to deepen the Brexit crisis. Experts are of the view that the new leader would want a more decisive split, which will raise the chances of a confrontation with the European Union and a snap parliamentary polls. The new leader will come to power amid expectations of a tougher Brexit deal. Earlier, the European Union had said that it will not renegotiate the Withdrawl Treaty it sealed in November.