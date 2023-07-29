British PM Rishi Sunak looking forward to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi, says UK High Commissioner

UK High Commissioner in India, Alex Ellis, revealed on Friday that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is eagerly looking forward to attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi, scheduled for September. India has assumed the G20 presidency since December 1, 2022, and Ellis expressed his enthusiasm about India being in the chair of the G20.

During an interaction with PTI, Ellis praised India’s vibrant culture and diverse attractions that have captivated people from around the globe. He acknowledged India as a unique country that brings the world together, drawing people in with its rich art, culture, colors, and distinct styles.

When asked about India’s role as the G20 chair, Ellis commended the country’s ability to bridge gaps in a world that is currently facing divisions due to events like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He hoped that the G20 Summit would provide an opportunity for people from all over the world to come together, fostering cultural exchanges and understanding.

India’s G20 Presidency

As India makes preparations for the mega G20 Summit, which will take place at the newly-inaugurated complex in Pragati Maidan, Delhi, the UK High Commissioner assured that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is eagerly anticipating the Leaders Summit.

Ellis emphasized the significance of culture in the G20 discussions, as it has the power to attract and explain, transcending borders and connecting people. He highlighted the theme of India’s G20 presidency, “One Earth. One Family. One Future,” and reiterated the potential of cultural exchange in uniting nations and fostering cooperation.

Regarding the art exhibition ‘Cut from the Same Cloth’ by Seema Kohli, hosted at Bikaner House in Delhi, Ellis shared his appreciation for art as a medium to understand India better. He expressed how art allows him, as an outsider from the UK, to explore and comprehend the complexities of India. Meeting artists and witnessing their creations offers valuable insights into the country’s essence, culture, and diversity.

In conclusion, the UK government is also eagerly anticipating Prime Minister Rishi Sunak‘s visit to New Delhi in September for the G20 Summit. UK Minister of State for Media, Tourism, and Creative Industries, Sir John Whittingdale, had previously commended India’s chairmanship of the influential bloc, acknowledging the country’s fantastic job in leading the G20.

(With PTI Inputs)