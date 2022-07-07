British PM Borris Johnson to step down; Almost 50 MPs tender resignation

News reports coming from Britain suggest that PM Boris Johnson is expected to step down soon as Conservative Party leader. The announcement of his stepping down comes close on heels of the of almost 50 resignations which were triggered by a series of scandals. This left his position untenable.

Why does this matter?

He had won the historic election in 2019 with an almost 80 seat majority. His campaign promise was to take the UK out of the European Union. Which he did successfully and was working on building the country’s image post BREXIT.

When he won the elections, he was very popular and there was a thought in the political circles in that country that he could serve for at least two terms as the opposition was weak too.

However, there have been a string of scandals that have finished his tenure in less than three years.

According to reports Johnson is hoping to be in office as a caretaker PM. Efforts are on to identify a new party leader and are expected to be done by this summer. A new PM will be elected just in time for the party meeting later this year in October.

The opposition is forcing him to step down immediately and is not willing to have him as a caretaker PM until the fall.

Background

He faced a no-confidence motion which was sparked by several members of his Conservative Party. Why? Because he was found to have broken law by attending several gatherings defying the strict COVID-19 lockdown in his country.

Reports indicate while he survived the vote, the scandal over the events which took place at 10, Downing Street played a significant role in damaging his popularity.

More trouble came for him, after he appointed a Conservative MP Chris Pincher to a senior position, though he was accused of sexual misconduct. Last week Mr Pincher resigned following new allegations against him.

Following this news, two top Cabinet ministers — Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and several junior ministers decided to leave their positions, stating they had no confidence in Jonson’s leadership.

Resignations continued to pile up, even as PM Johnson testified publicly at a once a year oversight hearing. He even dared his party to get a second vote of no-confidence against him and had fired his closest allies – senior cabinet minister Michael Gove, who was his main person to head the “Vote Leave’’ Brexit Campaign in 2016 .

According to reports so far 50 resignations have come in.

What is the big picture?

In 2019, after Theresa May failed to secure a Brexit deal and had resigned, he became the PM.

He led his Conservative Party to win elections and also succeeded in getting Britain out of the European Union.

His fall is based on a similar pattern of previous Tory prime ministers who were removed from power.

According to reports, Margaret Thatcher resigned in 1990, May resigned in 2019, and in both instances they had survived the no-confidence motion.

Will Conservatives retain the majority?

Only time will tell. In all likelihood the Conservatives will hold a majority in Parliament. What does this mean? It means that whoever is their next party leader will become the PM.

Who will replace Johnson as party leader?

Names floating in the media have been identified as : Sunak, Javid, Sunak’s replacement as chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.