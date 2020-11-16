  • MORE MARKET STATS

Britain’s Boris Johnson in self-isolation; has no virus symptoms

November 16, 2020 9:24 AM

Johnson had been notified by the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace that he came in contact of someone who has tested positive and he must self-isolate, the prime minister's spokesperson said

Boris Johnson is self-isolating after a meeting with a Member of Parliament who later tested positive for COVID-19 (File Image)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after a meeting with a Member of Parliament who later tested positive for COVID-19, Downing Street said. Johnson had been notified by the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace that he came in contact of someone who has tested positive and he must self-isolate, the prime minister’s spokesperson said on Sunday.

The prime minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating. He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” the spokesperson said. “The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” the spokesperson added.

Johnson spent three nights in intensive care at St. Thomas’ Hospital in central London in April after testing positive for COVID-19. Under the NHS Test and Trace rules, his self-isolation should run for 10 days and end on November 26. Johnson had a meeting lasting about 35 minutes with some MPs at his office in 10 Downing Street on Thursday morning, including Lee Anderson, the MP for Ashfield in the East Midlands region of England.

Anderson later developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 and posted on his Facebook page to say he was self-isolating. “On Friday I lost my sense of taste at the same time my wife had a bad headache. I had no cough, no fever and felt well. We both had a test on Saturday and the result came in Sunday morning” said the Conservative Party MP.

“My wife and I both tested positive. I feel absolutely fine and my biggest concern is my wife who is in the shielded group. But we are both feeling good” he said.

