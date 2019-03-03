Britain likely to be forced into Brexit delay if Theresa May’s deal rejected: UK minister

By: | Published: March 3, 2019 3:48 PM

May has promised to bring a revised deal back to parliament by March 12, and if lawmakers reject it they will be given an opportunity to vote to leave without a deal or to extend the Article 50 negotiating period.

Britain is likely to be forced into delaying its March 29 exit from the European Union if parliament rejects Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal later this month, junior justice minister Rory Stewart told Sky News on Sunday. May has promised to bring a revised deal back to parliament by March 12, and if lawmakers reject it they will be given an opportunity to vote to leave without a deal or to extend the Article 50 negotiating period.

“I think we would have to be forced into an extension of Article 50,” Stewart said when asked which option he would chose if May’s deal is rejected. “There doesn’t seem to be a parliamentary majority for ‘no deal’.”

