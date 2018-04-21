Britain hopes North Korean nuclear move will be positive step

​​​
London | Published: April 21, 2018 3:51 PM
Britain said on Saturday that North Korea’s plan to cease nuclear tests would be a positive step and that it hoped this was a sign of good faith. “A long term commitment from Kim Jung Un to halt all nuclear tests and ICBM launches would be a positive step. We hope this indicates an effort to negotiate in good faith,” the British government said in a statement. “We remain committed to working with our international partners to bring about our goal of a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, and to do so through peaceful means.”

