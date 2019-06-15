Bridge in China collapses, sending vehicles into river, two people missing

By: |
Updated: June 15, 2019 3:11:32 PM

Dramatic footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed two arches of the six-arch bridge falling apart within seconds and without any apparent warning.

Bridge in China collapse, Bridge in China collapse pic, Bridge in China collapse video, china bridge collapses, Guangdong province, Dongjiang river, Southern ChinaHeyuan city police said the 120-meter (390-foot) section collapsed early Friday morning. (Reuters photo)

An entire section of a roadway bridge has plunged into a wide river in southern China, sending two vehicles into the water and leaving two people missing. Heyuan city police said the 120-meter (390-foot) section collapsed early Friday morning. China’s Xinhua News Agency reported that two nearby security guards rescued a 44-year-old man, and two other people remained missing.

Also read: Hong Kong on edge, more protests over extradition bill loom

Dramatic footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed two arches of the six-arch bridge falling apart within seconds and without any apparent warning. The bridge spans the Dongjiang river in Guangdong province. The cause of the collapse is under investigation. Southern China has been hit with heavy rains and flooding that has caused 61 deaths, but it wasn’t clear if swelling waters were a factor.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Bridge in China collapses, sending vehicles into river, two people missing
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop