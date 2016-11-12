Brexit effect: Indian restaurants suffer as spices turn costlier

Already unable to call chefs due to tough visa restrictions, the slump in Pound has manifold their trouble, forcing them to raise prices. (Reuters)

The falling value of Pound following Brexit vote has a severe impact on Indian restaurants and Indian food manufacturers. In a bid to provide the true authentic taste of Indian delicacies to the customers, they depend on import of spices and other ingredients from abroad besides recruiting chefs from the Indian sub-continent. Already unable to call chefs due to tough visa restrictions, the slump in Pound has manifold their trouble, forcing them to raise prices.

Sharing their agony, the owners of Indian restaurants and Indian food manufacturers said, that they were promised before the Europian Union referendum that their business will be saved post-Brexit by allowing recruitment of chefs from India. But it was not given any place on the agenda of the present government and now the surge in condiments prices has come as ‘double-whammy’, they told Hindustan Times.

Celebrity chef Cyrus Todiwala, who owns popular restaurants in London, said that the Theresa May government just does not care about small businesses. As far as food business is concerned everything has gone up. From food prices to minimum wages and taxes, the owners are hammered from every side, he said.

Although miffed, the owners do not want to transfer the price hike to their customers. Mukesh Alora, owner of ‘Delhi Live’ said that the business was under intense pressure since wholesalers had raised prices of imported goods, but he was trying to avoid passing it on to customers.