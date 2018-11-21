Brexit deal works for all UK, PM Theresa May tells Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 1:09 AM

British PM Theresa May told Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday that the Brexit deal she has negotiated with the EU will work for all parts of the UK and deliver on the results of the 2016 referendum.

Brexit, Brexit deal, Theresa May, Nicola Sturgeon, United Kingdom, 2016 referendum, European Union, world newsBritish Prime Minister Theresa May. (Reuters)

British Prime Minister Theresa May told Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday that the Brexit deal she has negotiated with the EU will work for all parts of the United Kingdom and deliver on the results of the 2016 referendum. A majority of Scots voted to remain in the European Union in the referendum and Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party, which runs a devolved administration in Edinburgh, has said it will vote against May’s Brexit deal.

Defending the deal reached with the EU, May’s office said after her meeting with Sturgeon: “(It) will give Scottish businesses the clarity and certainty they need to protect jobs and living standards and see us take back control of our waters, improving the fortunes of our fishermen.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Brexit deal works for all UK, PM Theresa May tells Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition