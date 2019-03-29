Brexit: After “grave” defeat, PM Theresa May says Britain is running out of options

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (File photo)

For the third time, the British lawmakers rejected the Brexit deal proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May in Parliament, compelling her to term that lawmakers’ “grave” decision to reject her deal meant that parliament was running out of options for how Britain should leave the European Union. She said that MPs would debate alternatives next week.

As the MPs rejected her deal again, the prime minister, who had offered to resign if her Brexit plan was passed, must set out a new plan by April 12.

Commenting on the outcome, May told MPs: “The implications of the house’s decision are grave,” PTI reported.

“I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this House. This House has rejected no deal. It has rejected no Brexit. On Wednesday it rejected all the variations of the deal on the table. And today it has rejected approving the Withdrawal Agreement alone and continuing a process on the future,” May added.

On Friday, MPs voted in the House of Commons against the terms of Britain’s so-called divorce from the European Union (EU) by 344 to 286.

According to news agency PTI, approval would have given the British parliament time until May 22 to get all the accompanying legislation passed.

The key vote took place on the day Britain was earlier scheduled to exit the bloc until the EU leaders granted more time. According to the EU, the UK must present an alternative proposal to leave the bloc by April 12.

In the past, the House of Commons rejected May’s withdrawal plan twice, both times by overwhelming margins.

Meanwhile, hours before the vote, London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on lawmakers to reject May’s Brexit plan with the EU and negotiate a new one with better terms.

The UK had triggered the Lisbon Treaty’s Article 50 following a referendum in favour of Brexit by nearly 52 per cent to 48 per cent in June 2016.