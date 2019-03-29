Brexit: After “grave” defeat, PM Theresa May says Britain is running out of options

By: | Updated: March 29, 2019 9:51 PM

"I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this House"

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (File photo)

For the third time, the British lawmakers rejected the Brexit deal proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May in Parliament, compelling her to term that lawmakers’ “grave” decision to reject her deal meant that parliament was running out of options for how Britain should leave the European Union. She said that MPs would debate alternatives next week.

As the MPs rejected her deal again, the prime minister, who had offered to resign if her Brexit plan was passed, must set out a new plan by April 12.

Commenting on the outcome, May told MPs: “The implications of the house’s decision are grave,” PTI reported.

“I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this House. This House has rejected no deal. It has rejected no Brexit. On Wednesday it rejected all the variations of the deal on the table. And today it has rejected approving the Withdrawal Agreement alone and continuing a process on the future,” May added.

On Friday, MPs voted in the House of Commons against the terms of Britain’s so-called divorce from the European Union (EU) by 344 to 286.

According to news agency PTI, approval would have given the British parliament time until May 22 to get all the accompanying legislation passed.

The key vote took place on the day Britain was earlier scheduled to exit the bloc until the EU leaders granted more time. According to the EU, the UK must present an alternative proposal to leave the bloc by April 12.

In the past, the House of Commons rejected May’s withdrawal plan twice, both times by overwhelming margins.

Meanwhile, hours before the vote, London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on lawmakers to reject May’s Brexit plan with the EU and negotiate a new one with better terms.

The UK had triggered the Lisbon Treaty’s Article 50 following a referendum in favour of Brexit by nearly 52 per cent to 48 per cent in June 2016.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Brexit: After “grave” defeat, PM Theresa May says Britain is running out of options
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition