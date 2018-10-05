Brett Kavanaugh Senate hearing: Donald Trump Supreme Court nominee defends emotional testimony

Kavanaugh, 53, became emotional when refuting allegations of sexual misconduct three women publicly levelled against him.

Brett Kavanaugh, US President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, has defended his “emotional” testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, saying it showed his frustration at being wrongly accused of horrible conduct completely contrary to his record and character. Kavanaugh, 53, became emotional when refuting allegations of sexual misconduct three women publicly levelled against him. The nominee’s conduct during the hearing caught the attention of many, who cited his temperament as another reason to vote “no” on his confirmation.

Writing in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Kavanaugh argued that his testimony “reflected my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused”. “After all those meetings and after my initial hearing concluded, I was subjected to wrongful and sometimes vicious allegations. My time in high school and college, more than 30 years ago, has been ridiculously distorted. My wife and daughters have faced vile and violent threats,” Kavanaugh wrote. “My hearing testimony was forceful and passionate. That is because I forcefully and passionately denied the allegation against me,” he said.

“At times, my testimony—both in my opening statement and in response to questions—reflected my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused, without corroboration, of horrible conduct completely contrary to my record and character. My statement and answers also reflected my deep distress at the unfairness of how this allegation has been handled,” Kavanaugh argued. Kavanaugh faces a critical procedural vote Friday. The ruling Republicans exuded confidence that he would sail through the Congress.