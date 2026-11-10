Brent crude prices fell below the $90-per-barrel mark to around $89 on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session and hitting their lowest level since late August.

US President Donald Trump gave hopes about ending the war, citing “momentum toward an end” after meeting Qatar’s prime minister. However, new US strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and continued regional clashes kept geopolitical risks elevated.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also sought to temper expectations of progress in negotiations. Meanwhile, investors are awaiting monthly oil market reports from the EIA, OPEC and IEA for fresh cues on global supply and demand.

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Uncertainty over regional negotiations

Market experts remain divided over the next steps in the conflict. Some believe the US could take a tougher military approach following the Democrats’ strong performance in the midterm elections, even as hopes of a possible agreement have helped bring oil prices down.

ING strategists Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson said in a note on Tuesday that oil prices had fallen as markets began to factor in the possibility of reduced tensions between the US and Iran.

They said the recovery in oil shipments from the Gulf region had added to the downward pressure on prices. Reports that Iran could be willing to soften its position on control of the Strait of Hormuz had also eased concerns about a prolonged disruption to the important shipping route.

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“For now, the return of more Gulf barrels and the prospect of easing tensions are taking some of the geopolitical premium out of crude. However, with regional negotiations still uncertain and infrastructure risks persisting, we expect oil prices to remain sensitive to developments in the Middle East.”

However, Fereidun Fesharaki, chairman of energy consultancy FGE, told CNBC on Tuesday that he did not expect the US and Iran to reach a peace agreement.

“The difference between the two sides is so wide, it cannot be bridged. Most importantly, the U.S. wants all the nuclear material, enriched material, to be transferred out of Iran, and there is no way that the Iranian regime would agree to this, and there is no way the Iranian regime would agree to let the Strait of Hormuz be open for a free flow of oil the way it was before the war,” Fesharaki told CNBC. He added that Trump would have to choose between declaring an end to the conflict or taking further military action.

“Trump has to decide. Either he says, ‘I declare victory and walk away,’ or he goes to war. If he goes to war, he’s got only a window of two weeks from today for himself and for [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu, or there will be no war at all on a long-term basis,” Fesharaki added.

The political situation in Israel could also affect regional developments. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party failed to secure a majority in last month’s election. His rival, Gadi Eisenkot, a former chief of the Israel Defense Forces, was officially asked to form a government on Sunday.

Lower oil prices support global markets

The recent decline in oil prices has also helped global stock markets recover from last week’s sharp fall, which was largely driven by concerns over technology stocks, according to the Financial Times.

Lee Hardman, senior currency economist at MUFG, said further progress towards a US-Iran agreement could help keep energy prices lower. This could also reduce pressure on major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, to raise interest rates.

The rise in energy costs earlier this year had forced several major central banks to change their plans to cut interest rates. The US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank of Japan have all raised rates this year to contain inflation risks.

Government bond markets have also gained as falling energy prices eased concerns over inflation. Bond yields have declined in recent days, with European government bonds seeing a recovery after heavy selling earlier this year.

The yield on the UK’s 10-year government bond, known as the gilt, fell by 0.19 percentage points in November to 5.11% on Tuesday. Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, or Bund yield, declined by 0.07 percentage points to 3.25%.

However, Evelyne Gomez-Liechti, multi-asset strategist at Mizuho, cautioned against assuming that lower oil prices would continue to support bond markets.

She said investors should be careful about increasing their holdings of government bonds based only on cheaper oil, as there was still no formal agreement between the US and Iran and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz had not been fully resolved.