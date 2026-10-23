Brent crude oil prices climbed to around $116 a barrel on Friday, reaching their highest level in nearly six months as fears of renewed US strikes against Iran raised concerns about global oil supplies. The international benchmark has gained nearly 6% this week, putting it on track for a third consecutive weekly rise.

The rally comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East, continued attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi militants on Saudi Arabia and concerns about disruptions to key oil supply routes. Uncertainty over the next phase of the US-Iran conflict has also added to fears that oil prices could rise further in the coming weeks. Here is a look at why Brent crude prices are rising, what is driving the latest rally and how the conflict could affect global oil supplies.

Why has Brent crude oil hit a five-month high?

Brent crude futures rose 2.6% to $116.13 a barrel on Friday, their highest level since April 30, according to CNBC. The latest rise puts prices above the peak recorded at the start of the war and marks a significant increase amid growing concerns about a fresh escalation in the conflict. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also gained around 3% to trade at $102.56 a barrel. Brent futures were on track for a weekly gain of nearly 6%, while WTI was set to rise around 1% over the same period.

The rally shows growing concerns that the US could resume military strikes against Iran in the coming weeks. Any escalation could threaten oil production, shipping routes and supplies from the Middle East, a key region for global energy markets. Oil prices have also been supported by concerns about supply disruptions beyond Iran, including attacks on Saudi Arabia and interruptions to production and transportation elsewhere.

Why are attacks on Saudi Arabia adding to supply concerns?

Saudi Arabia has faced increasing security risks as Iran-aligned Houthi militants continue their attacks in the region. According to Reuters, Saudi Aramco ordered the evacuation of its headquarters in Dhahran on Thursday as fighting intensified between Saudi Arabia and the Yemen-based Houthis. Staff were instructed to work remotely following a series of attacks.

The US State Department has also ordered non-essential personnel to leave Saudi Arabia because of the strikes. Saudi state media reported that a drone attack targeting the Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Region on Wednesday killed two people and injured two others. An attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on the same day reportedly killed at least two people and injured eight. These developments have raised concerns about the security of Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure. The country is the world’s largest crude oil exporter, making any threat to its production or export facilities important for global oil markets.

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How are shipping disruptions adding to the pressure?

The threat to oil supplies extends beyond production facilities to the shipping routes used to transport crude and other energy products. Clashes between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognised government have intensified as the Houthis push towards Bab el-Mandeb, a strategic shipping chokepoint at the entrance to the Red Sea.

Disruptions in this area could force vessels to change routes, increase travel times and raise freight costs. Such changes can make oil transportation more expensive and delay deliveries to buyers. Reuters also reported that an oil spill from a tanker was detected off the coast of Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates on Friday. The UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment did not disclose the cause of the spill, and authorities had not identified the tanker involved.

Shipping sources had earlier said that the Gem No.2 was struck by an unidentified projectile 13 nautical miles west of Al Jazeera in the UAE on October 9. “The market remains concerned about a potential escalation, which, in a worst-case scenario, could trigger renewed supply disruptions,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo told Reuters. Staunovo added that volatile oil flows and elevated freight rates had left the market undersupplied.

What could happen to crude oil prices next?

The direction of crude oil prices will depend largely on whether tensions between the US and Iran escalate and whether attacks on regional energy infrastructure and shipping routes continue. A fresh round of US strikes against Iran could increase fears of disruptions to oil production and exports. Further attacks on Saudi Arabia or shipping near Bab el-Mandeb could also add to concerns about the availability and transportation of crude oil.

Higher freight rates and longer shipping routes could raise the cost of delivering oil even if production levels remain largely unchanged. Additional disruptions in Libya or other producing regions could further tighten supply. Prices could ease if diplomatic efforts reduce the risk of military action, shipping routes become more secure or supply disruptions are resolved. However, uncertainty over the conflict and the potential for further attacks could keep oil markets volatile.